Azerbaijan, World Bank explore prospects for further advancing favorable investment climate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli has met with World Bank's Practice Manager for Macroeconomics, Trade and Investments for the Europe and Central Asia Region Antonio Nucifora, the Ministry of Economy has told AZERTAC.

Highlighting the importance of fruitful cooperation with the World Bank, Samad Bashirli emphasized that the beneficial cooperation with the World Bank in the areas of further improving the investment environment in Azerbaijan, public-private partnership, innovations, development of management technologies and other areas, contributes to achieving the country’s development goals.The World Bank official was informed about the ongoing measures implemented towards achieving the priorities of socio-economic development and the Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan.Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister noted that the economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan are also supported by international financial institutions, and mentioned the huge projects which play a pivotal role in stimulating sustainable development in the region.The parties also discussed the development of cooperation on trade diversification, green transition, climate, COP29 and other issues.

News.Az