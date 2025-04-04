Azerbaijan, ACWA Power explore potential joint initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with CEO of Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power Marco Arcelli.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

The meeting explored potential joint initiatives between Azerbaijan and ACWA Power.

“We were pleased to meet with Marco Arcelli, the CEO of ACWA Power. We exchanged views on our cooperation agenda, including the seawater desalination project in Azerbaijan, shared expertise in sustainable energy solutions, and explored potential joint initiatives,” Minister Jabbarov posted on X.

News.Az