Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft carry out training flights (VIDEO)

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft is conducting training flights, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Before the flights, the military pilots practice flying skills in the most modern simulators, safety rules are delivered to the servicemen, and then practical flights are carried out.

Aircraft flights are carried out on specified routes in exercises focused on improving combat skills.

Tasks on take-off and landing, difficult pilotage at different altitudes and combat maneuvers are accomplished by military pilots with high professionalism.

