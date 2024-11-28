Azerbaijan Airlines eyes Baku-Zurich direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Samir Rzayev said the air carrier plans to launch regular flights from Baku to Zurich starting in 2026.

Rzayev announced the plan at a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Thomas Stahli, News.Az reports.Ambassador Stahli expressed support for the new route. He also highlighted the rising number of visa applications as a sign of growing bilateral relations between the two countries.In addition to discussing the new flight route, the two officials also talked about the COP29 climate conference recently held in Azerbaijan and explored new approaches to environmental protection.

