Azerbaijan and Bosnia-Herzegovina explore military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 17, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Zukan Helez, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who was on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

First, the guests visited the graves of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honors. They laid wreaths and flowers in tribute to their memory, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina then proceeded to Victory Park, where they laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

During the official welcoming ceremony at the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, after the ceremonial passage in front of the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed, and the Book of Honor was signed as per established protocol.

At the meeting, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister warmly welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure at their visit to Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Defense Minister briefed his counterpart on the successful reforms carried out under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, following the victories in the 44-day Patriotic War. He also discussed the subsequent operations, the measures implemented in the liberated territories, and the operational situation along the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional state border.

Zukan Helez expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and conveyed his gratitude for the warm hospitality. He stressed that mutual visits and meetings such as this play a vital role in expanding military relations. He also highlighted the importance of establishing a working group of specialists for effective exchange of experiences and joint activities.

The meeting also underscored the positive experience of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina within the Partnership for Peace program and the Operations Capabilities Concept. Both sides noted the successful participation of their servicemen in international exercises.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of bilateral relations and discussed prospects for cooperation in military, military-technical, and military-educational fields. They also held a detailed exchange of views on regional security issues.

News.Az