News
Zakir Hasanov
Tag:
Zakir Hasanov
Azerbaijan Defense Minister expresses condolences to Libya
24 Dec 2025-19:47
Azerbaijan officials host Uzbek military delegation at commando unit
12 Dec 2025-21:14
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign 2026 military plan
10 Dec 2025-15:34
Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss expanding military cooperation
07 Nov 2025-19:10
Azerbaijan’s defense minister joins CIS talks in Almaty
31 Oct 2025-13:52
Defense minister hails Azerbaijani troops’ performance at Unity-2025 exercise
21 Oct 2025-23:11
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss military cooperation during Unity-2025 exercise
20 Oct 2025-19:26
Azerbaijan and Georgia explore deeper military cooperation in Ankara
09 Oct 2025-20:59
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Ankara for talks with Turkish, Georgian officials
08 Oct 2025-20:25
Azerbaijan Defense Minister receives newly appointed Turkish military attaché
08 Sep 2025-20:12
