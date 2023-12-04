Azerbaijan and EU to update energy partnership roadmap - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the EU will update the roadmap for the realization of the Azerbaijan-EU Strategic Energy Partnership document, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on his page in social network X (Twitter), News.az reports.

"We had constructive meetings with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson in the UAE about the Southern Gas Corridor and the Green Energy Corridor, two major priorities of our energy discourse. We decided to amend the implementation roadmap for the Azerbaijan-EU Strategic Energy Partnership paper," the minister said.

EU Commissioner Kadri Simson also shared the publication on social media.

"Our meeting focused on energy security and renewables collaboration. It's great to learn about the newest developments, but we also want to keep you updated on our actions," said the commissioner.

News.Az