Alexander Isak back in Liverpool training this Thursday

The striker will take the next step forward in his recovery from an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Isak has been sidelined since December after undergoing surgery on the issue he sustained while in the process of scoring in a win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Slot told Liverpoolfc.com on Wednesday: "I think Alex is in a really good place because Sweden qualified for the World Cup yesterday evening and apart from that he's going to train with the group again for the first time tomorrow.

"If you've worked so hard for three, four months or something like that and then to return to team training, that's for everyone very nice. So Alex is, in that sense, in a good place.

"Of course it's only his first session, after three or four months [out], with the team but it's good to have him back because we all know who we signed and we've signed an incredible striker.

"So to have him again in a team that's usually generating quite a lot chances – and maybe not immediately from the first moment that he can start – but to have him back for the last two months is, I think, very helpful for us."