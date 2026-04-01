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Iran busts spy network, seizes alleged US-Israeli devices

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Iran busts spy network, seizes alleged US-Israeli devices
Photo: Press TV

Iranian intelligence forces have seized what they described as a large consignment of advanced surveillance and communication equipment, and detained a suspect along with several alleged separatist militants during separate operations in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

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