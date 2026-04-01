Iran busts spy network, seizes alleged US-Israeli devices

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, the forces uncovered a shipment of “sophisticated espionage and communication equipment”, including 45 US- and Israeli-made devices, as it was being smuggled into the country through its northwestern borders, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The devices were reportedly intended for distribution among operatives across the country.

The statement added that intelligence forces identified and arrested eight suspected separatist militants, four of whom had allegedly set up a cell in the city of Piranshahr and were sharing coordinates of Iranian military installations with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service.

The remaining suspects were detected and detained in the cities of Urmia and Oshnavieh.

In a related development, an individual accused of espionage on behalf of the United States and Israel was detained in Piranshahr.

He was allegedly collecting information on sensitive sites and passing it on to foreign actors.