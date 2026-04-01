Musk wants SpaceX IPO to fund AI space data centers

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SpaceX is pursuing an ambitious plan to build orbital data centers, but experts warn the project could face challenges similar to those that led Microsoft to abandon its experimental undersea data center initiative.

The proposal is part of a broader strategy by SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, to position the company as a major player in artificial intelligence infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The vision: data centers in orbit

SpaceX aims to deploy up to one million satellites designed to function as data centers in space. The idea is to overcome growing constraints faced by terrestrial infrastructure, particularly limitations related to energy consumption and water use.

Orbital systems could, in theory, benefit from continuous solar energy and avoid pressure on Earth’s power grids. This aligns with a wider industry trend as companies explore alternative ways to support rapidly expanding AI workloads.

Lessons from Microsoft’s failed project

The concept echoes Microsoft’s “Project Natick,” which tested underwater data centers. While technically successful, the project was ultimately discontinued due to high costs, scalability limitations and weak commercial demand.

Experts suggest that SpaceX’s orbital approach could face even greater barriers, particularly given the extreme cost of launching hardware into space and maintaining it over time.

Technical challenges in space

Operating data centers in orbit introduces complex engineering problems. Cooling systems, for instance, are difficult to manage in microgravity environments. Additionally, exposure to radiation and the harsh conditions of space can degrade hardware more quickly than on Earth.

Another critical issue is technological obsolescence. AI chips evolve rapidly, and replacing outdated components in orbit would be far more difficult and expensive than upgrading ground-based systems.

Economic viability under scrutiny

Analysts question whether the concept is financially realistic. Estimates suggest that building a large-scale orbital data center network could require trillions of dollars and thousands of rocket launches annually.

Even with advancements in reusable launch technology, costs remain a major constraint. Critics argue that unless launch expenses fall dramatically, such projects may struggle to compete with improving terrestrial alternatives.

Limited real-world applications

While technically feasible, orbital data centers may initially serve only niche markets. Potential use cases include military operations or space-based infrastructure, rather than mainstream cloud computing.

Most experts believe that improving Earth-based solutions, such as more efficient chips, renewable energy integration and next-generation cooling systems, is currently a more practical path forward.

A growing space-based AI race

Despite skepticism, interest in space-based computing is rising. Companies and startups are increasingly exploring orbital infrastructure as demand for AI processing power surges.

However, SpaceX’s plan stands out due to its scale and ambition, making it one of the most closely watched experiments in the future of global data infrastructure.

Outlook

SpaceX’s orbital data center vision represents a bold attempt to redefine how and where computing infrastructure is built. Yet significant technical, economic and regulatory barriers remain.

Whether the project becomes a transformative breakthrough or follows the path of earlier abandoned experiments will depend on future advances in launch technology, cost efficiency and global demand for AI computing capacity.

News.Az