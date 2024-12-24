Azerbaijan and Georgia mull strengthening interparliamentary relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, met with the Georgian parliamentary delegation led by Givi Mikanadze, Chairman of the Education, Science and Youth Affairs Committee, News.az reports Azertac .

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the significance of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, commending the high-level relations between the two countries.Sahiba Gafarova noted that as neighbouring nations, Azerbaijani and Georgian people cherished friendly sentiments, sharing common values.Noting that Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy high-level interparliamentary collaboration, she emphasized that both countries’ legislative bodies are collaborating effectively within various international parliamentary organizations.The meeting focused on continuing efforts on further enhancing relations between the two parliaments, with their new composition following the parliamentary elections in both countries.In turn, Givi Mikanadze congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and conveyed the greetings from Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis.Highlighting friendly relations between the two countries, Givi Mikanadze expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's support to Georgia. The chairman of the committee emphasized that Azerbaijan and Georgia support each other at the international level.The pair underscored the importance of joint action in combating the existing double standards against the two countries.The meeting also focused on other issues of mutual interest.

