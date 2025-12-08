Azerbaijan and Iran explore ways to enhance parliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Baku on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.

The meeting highlighted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visits to Azerbaijan this year, along with other reciprocal visits, high-level meetings and the documents signed to advance bilateral ties, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Officials noted that expanding cooperation in political, economic, trade, transport, cultural and humanitarian fields contributes significantly to deepening relations between the two countries. They also underlined the importance of the Azerbaijan–Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies. Gafarova said that the meetings she held during her recent visit to Iran had a positive impact on interparliamentary relations.

She also pointed to bilateral collaboration within the Interparliamentary Union (IPU), the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN), the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), stressing the need to maintain these contacts and strengthen the role of interparliamentary working groups.

Araghchi said Iran attaches great importance to developing relations with Azerbaijan and noted the close political dialogue between the two countries. He also commented on his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and emphasised the importance of strengthening ties between the two legislatures.

The meeting also addressed the current state and future prospects of bilateral interparliamentary cooperation.

News.Az