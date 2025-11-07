Azerbaijani Speaker attends COP30 summit in Brazil

As part of the visit, she took part in the Leaders’ Summit, where she was welcomed by Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in the Blue Zone, News.Az reports, citing the Milli Majlis.

The opening ceremony was followed by the COP30 Leaders’ Summit. Speakers included Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and the presidents and prime ministers of several other countries.

COP30 brings together heads of state and government, ministers, and leaders of international organizations from around the world to discuss pressing issues and commitments related to climate change.

The Azerbaijani Speaker is scheduled to address the summit.