Azerbaijan and Korea mull cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Lee Eun Yong, the minister wrote on his Facebook page in this regard, News.az reports.

Rashad Nabiyev noted that digital transformation between the two countries, the existing cooperation in the field of innovation and startups, and the issue of inviting Korean ICT experts to our country have been discussed in the meeting.

News.Az