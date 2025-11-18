Azerbaijan and Malaysia discuss cooperation in ICT sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Malaysia have discussed cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The discussions took place in Baku on Tuesday during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and the visiting Malaysian Minister of Communications Datuk Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on cooperation, focusing on the exchange of experience in 5G, data centers, and the digital economy. It was also agreed that Azerbaijani specialists would be sent to Malaysia in the near future for this purpose.

News.Az