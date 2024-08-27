Azerbaijan and Vietnam mull cooperation on mine action

+ ↺ − 16 px

To enhance collaboration and share knowledge with international organizations focused on addressing landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) threats, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), recently led a delegation on a visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During the visit, meetings were held with officials from the Vietnam Mine Action Center and the Quang Tri Mine Action Center. Vietnam, having faced the threat of landmines and other explosive remnants of war, has extensive long-term experience in combating this threat.For ANAMA, learning from international experience in mine action, expanding partnerships in this field, and applying newly gained knowledge to demining activities are of particular importance.The meetings focused on sharing advanced experiences, establishing and developing close cooperation, and addressing other issues of mutual interest.The ANAMA delegation also outlined the current challenges of landmines and explosive remnants of war in Azerbaijan, detailing ongoing efforts, methodologies, and training initiatives in humanitarian demining.The delegation is scheduled to continue discussions on this topic during their upcoming visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

News.Az