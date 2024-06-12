Azerbaijan appoint former Portugal boss Fernando Santos as head coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos has been appointed as the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, News.Az reports.

Such a decision was made at the online meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee (EC).Portuguese national Santos led Portugal to UEFA EURO 2016 title, the country's first major trophy. During his more-than-eight-year spell, Santos also guided Portugal to the 2019 UEFA Nations League championship.

