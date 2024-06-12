Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoint former Portugal boss Fernando Santos as head coach

Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos has been appointed as the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, News.Az reports.

Such a decision was made at the online meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee (EC).

Portuguese national Santos led Portugal to UEFA EURO 2016 title, the country's first major trophy. During his more-than-eight-year spell, Santos also guided Portugal to the 2019 UEFA Nations League championship.

