Azerbaijan-Armenia delimitation commission holds next meeting

On July 12, the fourth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held at the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Taking into account the agreements reached in various formats at the level of the leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, the parties continued the discussion of delimitation issues and reviewed a number of organizational and procedural issues.

The parties also agreed to determine the date and place of the next meeting of the Commissions in working order.

News.Az