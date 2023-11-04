Azerbaijan Army held command-staff mobilization exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2023, command-staff mobilization exercises were held at the training and educational center of the Azerbaijan Army with motorized rifle units, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The headquarters of the Army Corps and formations, as well as unit commanders were involved in the exercises.

During the mobilization exercises, the relevant tasks on manning a motorized rifle units, ensuring combat interoperability, organizing a deployment to the combat area, clarifying reports on deployment in terrain and preparing for the next tasks were fulfilled.

