Neanderthal remains discovered in Taglar Cave undergoing analysis in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Remains believed to belong to a Neanderthal human discovered in Taglar Cave are currently undergoing scientific analysis in Japan, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbeyli said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2026 archaeological and anthropological field research season, Habibbeyli noted that researchers are awaiting the results of the examination being carried out by Japanese specialists, News.az reports.

"The remains discovered in Taglar Cave are currently in the analysis stage in Japan. Research is ongoing, and we are waiting for the results. Once the findings are available, we will present them extensively to the international scientific community," he said.

According to Habibbeyli, the discovery is one of the most significant achievements of recent archaeological excavations.

"After the discovery of the human jawbone remains, this could become the most important contribution to archaeological science in more than half a century," he added.

The remains were uncovered during research conducted by an international expedition led by Azad Zeynalov in Taglar Cave under a cooperation agreement signed with The University of Tokyo in 2023.

Researchers believe the newly discovered paleoanthropological remains, the first such find at the site since 1968, may belong to a Neanderthal who lived approximately 80,000 years ago.

News.Az