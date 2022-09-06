Azerbaijan army’s positions subjected to intensive fire in recent days: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent days, the Armenian armed forces units on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border subject to intensive fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the evening of September 5, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha and Azizli settlements of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various types of small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Zivel and Yellija settlements of the Kalbajar region.

Adequate retaliatory measures were taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units in all directions.

The ministry noted that the Armenian military-political leadership bears all responsibility for the recent tension that occurs on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

News.Az