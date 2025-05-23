Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of International Transport Forum Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has officially taken over the chairmanship of the International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit for the 2025–2026 term, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The 2025 ITF Summit is currently underway in Leipzig, Germany, where more than 1,200 delegates representing over 80 countries have gathered. Azerbaijan is represented at the high-level event by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov.

Azerbaijan’s leadership role in the ITF is seen as a reflection of both its strategic geographic position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia and its growing influence in international transport dialogue. Azerbaijan has been a full member of the ITF since 1998 and has steadily expanded its participation in the organisation’s work.

The International Transport Forum operates under the umbrella of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and comprises 69 member countries. As a unique intergovernmental body, the ITF functions as a global platform for dialogue on transport policy, bringing together stakeholders from across all modes of transport. It also serves as a think tank, producing data-driven research and offering policy recommendations that promote economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

One of the key events of the ITF calendar is its Annual Summit of transport ministers, recognised as the world’s largest gathering of its kind. The 2025 edition of the summit, which began on May 21 in Leipzig, is centred around the theme “Enhancing Transport Resilience to Global Shocks.” The discussions aim to explore ways to strengthen the continuity and adaptability of international transport systems amid a range of global challenges, including natural disasters, pandemics, and geopolitical tensions.

The ITF’s origins date back to 1953, when it was initially founded as the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT). In 2006, it was restructured and rebranded to reflect its broadened global scope. Today, its activities are supported by a specialised Research Centre and several expert working groups. Among these is the International Road Traffic and Accident Database (IRTAD), which compiles and disseminates comprehensive road safety statistics.

As the newly appointed chair, Azerbaijan will help steer the organisation’s agenda through 2026, shaping international discussions on key transportation issues and contributing to collaborative solutions aimed at ensuring resilient and sustainable mobility worldwide.

News.Az