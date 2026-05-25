Japan receives first oil tanker via Hormuz after Iran war

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A Japanese oil tanker on Monday became the first vessel to arrive in Japan after successfully transiting the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of the Iran war, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The tanker, operated by a unit of major Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co., delivered around 2 million barrels of crude oil to Aichi Prefecture in central Japan. This volume is equivalent to approximately 80 percent of Japan’s daily domestic oil demand, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Authorities and company officials confirmed that the vessel’s crew, including three Japanese nationals, is in good health.

Following what has been described as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran amid the conflict, the Japanese government urged for the continued safe and unrestricted passage of vessels belonging to all countries through the key maritime corridor. Despite these efforts, many ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf due to ongoing instability.

Tracking data from the Automatic Identification System (AIS) indicates that the tanker, the Idemitsu Maru, a Panamanian-flagged vessel measuring more than 300 meters in length, entered the Persian Gulf in late February, prior to the escalation of hostilities involving the United States and Israel.

The ship loaded crude oil in Saudi Arabia and departed in early March after the strait became blocked. Its voyage was temporarily suspended near the coast of Abu Dhabi before it eventually managed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on April 28. According to sources, the vessel did not pay any transit fee to Iran during its passage.

After exiting the Persian Gulf, the tanker continued its journey through waters off India and the Strait of Malacca before finally arriving in Japan.

Separately, an oil tanker operated by another major Japanese energy company, Eneos Holdings Inc., also passed through the Strait of Hormuz in mid-May. That vessel is expected to reach Japan between late May and early June.

News.Az