Iran says nuclear issue not on table in current US talks

Iran says nuclear issue not on table in current US talks

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]Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has said that discussions in the current stage of US-Iran negotiations are not focused on the nuclear issue, but rather on efforts to end the ongoing war, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He told a news conference that Tehran chose the timing to respond to the “enemy,” as had happened previously.

“At this stage, we are not talking about the nuclear issue and our focus is on ending the war,” Baghaei said.

News.Az