Azerbaijan, Australia mull co-op on global efforts to combat climate change

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev held a meeting with Australian MP, Chair of the Australia – Azerbaijan Parliamentary Network Mike Freelander in Sydney.

The parties discussed cooperating on global efforts to tackle climate change, the COP29 Presidency posted on X, News.Az reports.“The COP29 Presidency held a valuable meeting in Sydney today with Dr. Mike Freelander MP, Chair of the Australia – Azerbaijan Parliamentary Network, to collaborate on global efforts to combat climate change,” the COP29 Presidency stated.“We discussed key areas of collaboration and the important role both nations play in addressing global climate challenges. Looking forward to strengthening our partnership as we prepare for COP29,” it added.

News.Az