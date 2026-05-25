Volkswagen targets China EV market with new sedan

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Volkswagen Anhui has officially launched the ID. Unyx 07, the brand’s first pure electric mid-size sedan, developed on the advanced CEA electronic and electrical architecture co-developed with China's Xpeng, News.Az reports, citing CNC.

The vehicle was first revealed in regulatory filings last October.

The ID. Unyx 07 features a “wind-breaking” design language, marked by a U-shaped front fascia, LED matrix headlights, and an illuminated gold Volkswagen logo. Its coupe-style silhouette includes an integrated hatchback design, dual waistlines, and 19-inch wheels.

The model measures 4,853 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width, and 1,566 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,826 mm.

Inside, the cabin includes a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a 27-inch AR head-up display, a 15-inch 2K floating central touchscreen, and a 12-inch 2K front passenger entertainment screen. The system is powered by the 8676 chipset and features an AI-driven large language model with semantic reasoning and voice control capabilities.

Additional features include a 12-speaker HiFi audio system, 30-colour ambient lighting, and a 1.6-square-metre panoramic glass roof. The trunk offers 711 litres of storage, expandable to 1,580 litres with rear seats folded.

The ID. Unyx 07 is powered by a single motor producing 170 kW (228 hp) and comes with a 60 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, delivering a CLTC range of 558 km. The top speed is 160 km/h. Volkswagen Anhui has also confirmed that a larger battery version will be introduced later this year, according to Autohome.

Intelligent driving features:

The vehicle offers two levels of driver assistance systems:

Vision-based system: Includes 6 high-definition cameras, 1 millimetre-wave radar, and 12 ultrasonic sensors, supporting highway Navigate on Autopilot (NOA).

LiDAR-based system: Adds a LiDAR sensor for urban NOA, with deliveries expected by the end of 2026.

Standard features include memory parking and cross-level parking, allowing the vehicle to autonomously park over distances of up to 2 km.

Volkswagen continues to face pressure in the Chinese market. In April, it sold 77,995 vehicles in China, a 46.7% year-on-year decline and a 37.8% drop from the previous month.

News.Az