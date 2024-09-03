Azerbaijan, Belarus explore potential for creating joint production enterprises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed the potential for establishing joint production enterprises.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Nazaruk in Baku, News.Az reports.The talks centered on implementing the agreements aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, Minister Jabbarov said on X.“We also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, and industry, and discussed the potential for establishing joint production enterprises,” the minister noted.

News.Az