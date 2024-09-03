Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Belarus explore potential for creating joint production enterprises

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Belarus explore potential for creating joint production enterprises

Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed the potential for establishing joint production enterprises.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Nazaruk in Baku, News.Az reports.

The talks centered on implementing the agreements aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“We also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, and industry, and discussed the potential for establishing joint production enterprises,” the minister noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      