Azerbaijan boosts renewable energy production

In the first half of 2025, total electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 291.5 million kWh (2.2%) and amounted to 13849.3 million kWh.

During this period, electricity production at TPPs amounted to 11519.2 million kWh, at HPPs to 1860 million kWh, and on other sources to 470.1 million kWh, as well as 21.0 million kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 314.6 million kWh at SPPs, and 134.5 million kWh at the solid household waste incineration plant, News.Az reports, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

Compared to the same period last year, electricity generation from renewable sources increased by 297.2 million kWh, amounted to 2330.1 million kWh.

During 6 months, electricity generation made up 12323.2 million kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (10441.4 million kWh at TPPs, 1851.1 million kWh at HPPs, 30.7 million kWh at SPPs), 14.6 million kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 1511.5 million kWh on Independent Power Plants.

During this period, electricity exports were 709.9 million kWh while imports were 81.1 million kWh.

News.Az