Azerbaijan, Boston Consulting Group mull prospects for cooperation

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Managing Director & Senior Partner of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Pattabi Seshadri, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 28th Baku Energy Forum, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister informed Seshadri on the economic priorities of his country, implemented projects, including energy projects, stressing the opportunities for sustainable development directions, energy security and transformation, "green energy", decarbonization and potential areas for exchange of experience in the context of new economic challenges.

In turn, Pattabi Seshadri spoke about the activities of the his company, sharing his views on the potential of partnership.

The meeting focused on the exchange of experience on potential areas of cooperation.

News.Az