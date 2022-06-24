Azerbaijan calls on BSTDB to support business projects in its liberated territories

Azerbaijan’s finance minister on Friday called on the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) to support the business projects in the country’s Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions.

Speaking at a business forum on “BSTDB's role in supporting a diversified and innovative the Azerbaijani economy in a changing world” in Baku, the minister noted that measures are being taken to diversify the Azerbaijani economy, support entrepreneurs, and provide them with preferential loans, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister also affirmed Azerbaijan’s intention to expand cooperation with the BSTDB.

Sharifov then provided information about the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“We consider necessary the participation of international organizations and the BSTDB in the process of reconstruction of the liberated territories. We invite the bank to support local business projects in the Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions,” he added.

News.Az