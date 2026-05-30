SoftBank to build up AI data centres in France with major investment

SoftBank to build up AI data centres in France with major investment

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Japan's SoftBank Group (9984.T), opens new tab will invest €45 billion over the next five years in a push ​to build up artificial intelligence infrastructure in France, ‌founder Masayoshi Son told the paper La Tribune Dimanche in an interview published on Saturday.

Son said the investment, described ​as the biggest of its kind so far ​in Europe, would be made in the ⁠northern Hauts-de-France region. The overall sum SoftBank intends ​to invest in France will reach €75 billion, Son said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The ​investment plans are due to be formally announced on Monday at the annual Choose France business conference.

According to La Tribune ​Dimanche, two sites for data centres at Le ​Bosquel and Dunkirk are expected to come into operation in 2028 ‌and ⁠2031 respectively, providing together more than 5 gigawatts of computing capacity.

"The fact that the country is a producer and exporter of energy is absolutely decisive ​for investments in ​AI infrastructure," ⁠Son said when asked why he picked France.

The French commitment adds to a ​global AI infrastructure spending spree by SoftBank. ​Its ⁠investments in AI also include over $30 billion invested in OpenAI so far, for about an 11% stake.

France ⁠has been ​using the Choose France summit ​to court foreign investors since it was launched by President Emmanuel ​Macron in 2018.

News.Az