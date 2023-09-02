Azerbaijan, China discuss projects implemented in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

“During the meeting with Lyu Zexiang, Chairman of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd., we discussed the projects implemented in Azerbaijan's energy sector,” Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, formerly known as Twitter, News.Az reports.

“We also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation with the company, as well as our country's green energy potential, and the projects executed in our liberated territories,” the minister noted.

