Indonesia tightens FX rules to curb rupiah speculation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bank Indonesia will reduce the threshold for foreign exchange purchases that can be made without supporting documents from 50,000 U.S. dollars to 25,000 dollars per transaction beginning in June 2026, in a move aimed at curbing speculative activity and easing pressure on the rupiah, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Ruth Cussoy, Director of Bank Indonesia’s Financial Market Development Department, said the measure follows an earlier policy under which the threshold had already been lowered from 100,000 dollars to 50,000 dollars.

“Starting in June, we will lower it again to 25,000 dollars,” Ruth told reporters on Friday.

Data from Bank Indonesia showed that average daily foreign exchange transactions conducted without underlying documents fell from around 78 million dollars to approximately 62 million dollars after the previous reduction of the threshold to 50,000 dollars.

The central bank stressed that foreign exchange purchases for legitimate purposes, such as imports, education and business activities, will continue to be allowed. It added that the new policy is intended to limit speculative transactions rather than restrict genuine economic demand.

News.Az