Azerbaijan, China explore military-technical cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday held a meeting with the leadership of China Precision Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CPMIEC).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2024, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on joint military-technical cooperation and other issues of common interest.

