Azerbaijan, China see growth in bilateral trade

The bilateral pragmatic cooperation between China and Azerbaijan continues enhancing actively, Lu Mei, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said on Tuesday.

She made the remarks at a briefing marking the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The envoy noted that according to the Azerbaijani side, the bilateral trade volume reached $1.4 billion in January-April of this year, increasing by 37 percent, thus maintaining higher dynamic trends.

“Beijing is firmly maintaining its position as Azerbaijan’s 4th largest trading partner, and second largest importer. China also lauds enhancing sales of Azerbaijani products through Chinese e-commerce systems,” the diplomat noted. Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei mentioned that both countries are exploring deepening of fruitful collaboration between the relevant institutions across green energy, digital economy, and other domains. The ambassador also highlighted the recent visits of Azerbaijani officials to China, including Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to Azerbaijani President, and Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education, adding that she will also visit Shusha city this weekend as a member of the Chinese Communist Party to attend the international conference organized by the New Azerbaijan Party.

News.Az