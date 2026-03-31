Apellis shares surge as Biogen announces $5.6B acquisition

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Biogen has agreed to acquire Apellis Pharmaceuticals for approximately $5.6 billion in cash, expanding its portfolio of rare-disease treatments, the companies announced Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Apellis shareholders will receive $41 per share in cash, representing a roughly 140% premium over the stock’s last closing price, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Shareholders may also receive two additional payments of $2 per share each, contingent on certain global sales milestones for Apellis’ eye disorder drug Syfovre.

Following the announcement, Apellis shares rose more than twofold in premarket trading.

News.Az