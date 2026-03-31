Employees stunned as Oracle announces major global job cuts
Oracle has begun laying off employees across its global offices, with staff in the U.S., India, and other regions receiving termination emails as early as 6 a.m. EST on Tuesday.
The emails, sent from "Oracle Leadership," informed employees that their roles had been eliminated as part of broader organizational changes, and that the day they received the message would be their last working day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
There was no prior warning, call from HR, or manager involvement—just an email.
Within hours, posts on Reddit’s r/employeesOfOracle subreddit and Blind detailed the layoffs. Teams such as RHS (Revenue and Health Sciences) and SVOS (SaaS and Virtual Operations Services) reportedly saw at least a 30% reduction, with 16 or more engineers from individual units affected in a single sweep. At least one manager was also let go.
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NetSuite’s India Development Centre (IDC) was impacted as well, with cuts spanning PM, IC, and manager roles across multiple levels.
The termination email told employees they would be eligible for a severance package, but only after signing separation documents sent via DocuSign. Employees were also asked to update their personal email addresses to receive follow-up information including FAQs and separation details. For India, the severance structure is expected to follow the standard N+2 formula, where N is the number of years worked, paid out in months. Any unvested RSUs, however, are gone.
According to posts on the subreddit, affected employees will retain access to their vested stock through Fidelity, but production systems access was revoked almost immediately. Some employees reported April 3 as their formal last working day, followed by a one-month garden leave period with limited access.
By Nijat Babayev