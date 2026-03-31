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$2B investment: Nvidia and Marvell forge AI partnership

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$2B investment: Nvidia and Marvell forge AI partnership
Source: Shutterstock

Nvidia has invested $2 billion in Marvell Technology, and Marvell will now join the Nvidia AI ecosystem, the companies announced Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The partnership is expected to strengthen collaboration on AI technologies and accelerate innovation within Nvidia’s growing AI infrastructure network.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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