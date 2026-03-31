$2B investment: Nvidia and Marvell forge AI partnership
- 1053284
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/2b-investment-nvidia-and-marvell-forge-ai-partnership Copied
Source: Shutterstock
Nvidia has invested $2 billion in Marvell Technology, and Marvell will now join the Nvidia AI ecosystem, the companies announced Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The partnership is expected to strengthen collaboration on AI technologies and accelerate innovation within Nvidia’s growing AI infrastructure network.
By Nijat Babayev