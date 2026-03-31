Eurozone inflation surges amid energy price hike

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Inflation across the eurozone accelerated to 2.5 percent year-on-year in March, up from 1.9 percent in February, driven by rising energy costs linked to the ongoing Middle East war.

Preliminary figures from Eurostat show the rate reached its highest level since January 2025, slightly below economists’ expectations of 2.6 percent, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The sharp increase reflects a surge in oil and gas prices following the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East last month.

Eurostat data indicates energy prices jumped 4.9 percent annually in March across the eurozone, reversing a 3.1 percent decline recorded in February.

News.Az