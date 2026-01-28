Azerbaijan, China strengthen strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held expanded-format talks in Beijing. Bayramov has shared details of a high-level diplomatic meeting.

Posting on X, Bayramov described his bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart as productive and forward-looking, News.Az reports.

The discussions focused on advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China. Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening political dialogue, enhancing mutual understanding, and expanding practical cooperation across key sectors. Views were also exchanged on regional and global developments, highlighting shared interests in stability, economic connectivity, and international collaboration.

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its strong commitment to further developing relations with China, guided by mutual respect, trust, and long-term strategic vision. The meeting underscored both countries’ determination to broaden cooperation and open new opportunities for partnership in the years ahead.

News.Az