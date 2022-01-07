Azerbaijan commissions a section of Horadiz-Aghband railway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has commissioned a section of the Horadiz-Aghband railway, News.Az reports citing AzTV channel.

It is reported that the 23-kilometer part of the railway passing through the territory of Jabrayil district has been put into operation and freight trains are currently running on this section.

On February 14, 2021, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line in Fuzuli district.

This 100-kilometer railway is of great strategic importance because this transport infrastructure will play an important part in enabling the movement of Azerbaijani citizens to and from the liberated lands and, most importantly, contribute to the establishment of a direct railway connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

