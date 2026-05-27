Ripple (XRP) might rally 5x, but these 5 coins could go further

Ripple (XRP) might rally 5x, but these 5 coins could go further

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There are many activities in the cryptocurrency market, and at present, one asset is garnering attention once again: Ripple (XRP). Following several months of consolidation, there are strong indications of a breakout for the said digital asset.

As of this week, XRP is trading around $1.39, with daily trading volume hovering around $2 billion and a market cap above $85 billion. The token has remained one of the most actively traded assets in crypto, helped by growing optimism around institutional adoption and Ripple’s expanding payment ecosystem, News.az reports.

To be honest, a 5x move for XRP during a full bull market doesn’t sound impossible anymore. That would place the token somewhere near the $7 range. But this is where things get interesting. Several lower-cap coins are now attracting investors who believe the upside could be even bigger.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Quickly Becoming a Market Favorite

LILPEPE (Little Pepe) is one of the newer projects inspired by the meme. As of now, the token's price is $0.0022, and the momentum around the presale is growing much faster. As of the time of writing, more than $28.18 million has been raised, and over 16.98 billion tokens have been sold for Stage 13, which is 98.44% filled.

What’s driving interest is the possibility of a major exchange launch once the presale wraps up. Meme coins have historically exploded after top-tier listings, and many early investors believe LILPEPE could follow suit. Some analysts are already discussing a potential 36x move if market conditions remain bullish into 2026.

The project’s growing online community is also fueling the hype cycle.

For more details, visit Little Pepe’s Official Website, Little Pepe Telegram, and Little Pepe Twitter/X.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Could Benefit From Political Attention

One political-themed crypto that has been in the conversation this year, without a doubt, is World Liberty Financial (WLFI). It remains a long shot, but traders are still keeping an eye on it, as it has already garnered brand value and traction among its community, and has become increasingly visible on crypto socials.

Though the project is still in its early stages, compared to some of the more established giants such as XRP, there is far more potential upside to be realized if adoption is increased during the next bull run, as it could breakout to $0.08.

Tron (TRX) Keeps Quietly Climbing

Memes are in the news cycle, but Tron (TRX) has been in the crypto space, stealthily.

TRX is trading at $0.34, with a market cap of roughly $32 billion and a daily trading volume of nearly $500 million. Heavy use of these stablecoins persists across the network, and their steady use has been instrumental in stabilizing prices.

However, some traders believe TRX may continue to deliver strong returns as the broader altcoin market resumes its rally.

Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) Are Still in the Conversation

The ADA coin is currently trading at $0.26 as of the time of writing this article. The token has bullish potential and could reach $0.54 as the market rallies.

Stellar (XLM), on the other hand, is using its rapid, inexpensive payment service. Just like XRP, XLM will have a greater impact in the next bull market, as its price is $0.16, much lower than XRP's.

Why Smaller Caps Could Outrun XRP

XRP still looks positioned for solid upside, especially if institutional demand continues growing. But historically, smaller-cap coins tend to outperform large-cap assets once the real altcoin frenzy begins.

That’s exactly why projects like LILPEPE, WLFI, TRX, ADA, and XLM are getting fresh attention right now. A 5x rally from XRP would already be impressive. But for traders chasing bigger returns, many believe these alternative plays could deliver far more aggressive moves before the current cycle peaks.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

News.Az