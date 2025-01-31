Azerbaijan completes another training session for military reservists – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the training plan for 2025, the training session involving a group of reservists called from the reserve within the framework of joint actions with the State Service of Azerbaijan for Mobilization and Conscription ended.

A closing ceremony was held to mark the end of the training session, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The session commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.The speakers highlighted that both theoretical and practical trainings were conducted in various areas, including drill, tactics, military medicine, and specialty, with the aim of enhancing the combat capabilities of military personnel. In accordance with the plan of the session, the reservists were taught the tactical and technical characteristics of modern weapons and equipment in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the rules for their proper use and combat application methods.Furthermore, the moral and psychological condition of the reservists was assessed, and educational discussions were conducted with them, emphasizing the importance of loyalty to national and spiritual values, statehood, and patriotismIt was noted that the goals set during the training session were accomplished.In conclusion, a group of reservists who demonstrated exceptional performance during the training session were awarded honorary certificates.

