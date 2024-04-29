Azerbaijan confident joint initiatives with Islamic Development Bank will continue to thrive: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is confident that the joint initiatives with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will continue to thrive and be enriched further, the country’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said on X on Monday, News.Az reports.

Minister Jabbarov took to X to congratulate the Islamic Development Bank on its 50th anniversary.

“At the Golden Jubilee commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Development Bank, satisfaction was expressed with the high-level partnership between Azerbaijan and the Bank, which has been cultivated in a long-term and multilateral cooperation format. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Islamic Development Bank on this remarkable occasion and wish them continued success in their work. We are confident that our joint initiatives will continue to thrive and be enriched further,” the minister added.

News.Az