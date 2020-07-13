Azerbaijan confirms 529 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 529 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

Some 547 virus infected people have recovered and 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 24,570, with 15,640 recoveries and 313 deaths.

As many as 8,617 people are currently being received in specialized hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 8,015 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 576,249.

