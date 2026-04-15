Tourists shift to Spain and Portugal as bookings rise amid Middle East war

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Spain and Portugal are experiencing a sharp rise in flight and hotel bookings as travellers increasingly avoid destinations in and around the Middle East due to ongoing conflict, industry data shows.

According to travel analytics firms, summer flight bookings to Spain have increased by about 32% year-on-year, while hotel search demand is up 28%. In Portugal, flight bookings have risen around 21%, with hotel searches climbing 16%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts say the shift reflects a broader “safe-haven” effect, as tourists redirect holiday plans away from perceived risk zones in the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean.

Spain—one of the world’s most visited countries—appears to be the main beneficiary of this trend, alongside Portugal, as travellers favor stable and established European destinations.

Industry data also shows a decline in interest in several Middle Eastern destinations, while demand across parts of the Mediterranean has strengthened.

The trend has prompted Spain’s tourism industry group Exceltur to slightly upgrade its outlook for 2026, forecasting 2.5% growth in tourism activity, supported by stronger-than-expected international demand.

Tourism remains a key pillar of the Spanish economy, with the country welcoming a record number of visitors last year. Officials estimate that diverted travel demand could add billions of euros in additional revenue this year.

Airlines are responding by increasing capacity on routes to Southern Europe, particularly from the United States and the United Kingdom, as demand accelerates ahead of the summer season.

However, industry leaders warn that risks remain. Rising fuel costs, global economic uncertainty, and potential disruptions to air routes through the Middle East could still impact travel flows.

Some analysts also caution that the gains may depend heavily on geopolitical developments, particularly around key energy and shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, where instability could quickly reshape travel and energy markets.

News.Az