Azerbaijan constructs new power transmission line

Construction of the Zangezur power line has begun in order to connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the country’s main electricity system, as well as to form the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe international energy corridor, News.Az reports, citing AzərEnerji OJSC.

Based on the President’s instructions, AzərEnerji is building a double-circuit 330-kilovolt high-voltage transmission line with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, stretching 74 km from Jabrayil to Agbend, and, in parallel, 105 km from Nakhchivan to the border of Ordubad.

Running along the Araz River and, in some areas, through mountainous and rocky terrain, the line is being constructed by AzərEnerji under extremely challenging relief and harsh climatic conditions.

At the next stage of the project, an additional transmission line will be built over a distance of 44 km through the Zangezur corridor, and this line will be connected in the future to the line being constructed in the Agband and Ordubad directions. At the same time, a new 330 kV substation will be built in the city of Nakhchivan. For this purpose, 49 hectares of land have already been allocated, and mobilization work has started.

As a continuation of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe energy corridor project, the implementation of another strategic stage is planned. Thus, it is envisaged to construct a 400 kV transmission line from Nakhchivan to Türkiye over a distance of 230 km and, for the first time in the country’s history, to build a converter substation within the 400 kV voltage class.

This project is of strategic importance in terms of fully integrating the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic into the country’s unified energy system, eliminating the autonomous republic’s dependence on a foreign country for frequency regulation, as well as creating opportunities to access European energy markets, and is regarded as one of the largest energy projects in Azerbaijan’s history.