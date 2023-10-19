Azerbaijan creates company within BP project for building solar power station

+ ↺ − 16 px

A representative office of the "Shafaq (Jabrayil) Solar Limited" energy company has opened in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said the official representative of the company is Robert Gary Jones (the date of state registration in Azerbaijan is August 2, 2023).

The company is registered at the following address: Azerbaijan, Jabrayil district, 1 Jabrayil-Minbashi road, 6th kilometer.

News.Az