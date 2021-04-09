Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Croatian Ambassador to the country Branko Zebic.

The sides discussed the current state of and prospects for energy cooperation between the two countries, including the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline project, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor and in which Croatia participates, as well as the work done to establish the green energy potential in Azerbaijan.

The continuous support of the Azerbaijani side for the implementation of the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline project was hailed at the meeting.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az