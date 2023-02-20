Azerbaijan defuses 34 more landmines in its liberated territories

Azerbaijan defuses 34 more landmines in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 13 to 18 February, 34 anti-tank landmines and 503 unexploded ordnances (UXO), were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 681 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az