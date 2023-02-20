Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses 34 more landmines in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 13 to 18 February, 34 anti-tank landmines and 503 unexploded ordnances (UXO), were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 681 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


